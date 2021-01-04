There is a big news for the game lovers amid the hopes of launching PUBG Mobile India. On 26th January, the desi pubji game i.e. FAU-G (Fearless And United: Guards) is going to be launched in India. The game’s developers have given this information. This patriotic game will be launched on Republic Day. This game was first introduced by the actor.

Pre-registration has already started

Last year, actor Akshay Kumar gave information about this special game FAU-G and in the last week of November 2020, pre-registration of this game started on Google Play Store. In the first 24 hours of pre-registration, millions of registrations were done. After the news of the launch, now the fans are eagerly waiting for this game.

Akshay Kumar released Anthem

Akshay Kumar has released the anthem of this game on his Twitter account. In addition, he has also given a link to pre-registration of the game for his fans. Through this link, users can register themselves for the game. Apart from this, FAU-G will have to go to Google Play Store to pre-register. Here you will see a pre-registration option for FAU-G. After that you can pre-register the game by clicking on the registration button.

Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border … these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem 🦁 Pre-register now https://t.co/8cuWhoHDBh

Launch 🎮 26/1@VishalGondal @nCore_games @BharatKeVeer #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ctp5otrjLE – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2021

Clashes of galvan valley will be seen

According to nCORE Games developers, Android users will be able to download it from the Play Store only after its launch on January 26. While there is no disclosure about iOS users. As already mentioned about this game, in this game, a clash of Galvan Valley adjacent to the India-China border will also be seen. Now it has to be seen how much these FAU-G game lovers like it.

