The shooting of ‘Fatum’ has finished in Pontevedra, a dramatic thriller directed by Juan Galiñanes (co-writer of ‘Who kills iron’), which stars three figures from Spanish cinema, Luis Tosar, Álex García and Elena Anaya, in a story about health, money and love, with a violent robbery. Arón Piper, Luisa Mayol and Pepa Gracia complete the cast. Juan Galiñanes himself and Alberto Marini (‘The Unknown’), sign the script.

The plot presents a gambling addict, Sergio (played by Tosar), who, although he has promised his partner that he has overcome that damn addiction, receives the tip of a match-fixer in a football match and, with the intention of recovering all the money lost lately, he returns to his usual bookmaker with the intention of winning. Everything seems to be going his way, but suddenly Alejo (played by Arón Piper), another recidivist player, bursts into the room armed. When the police are alerted that something strange is happening there, GEO sniper Pablo (Álex García) is pressured by Commissioner Costa (Elena Anaya) to intervene; but the mind of this officer is not there, but in the hospital where the life of his son hangs in the balance. Until a shot will change the lives of Sergio and Pablo forever. An original and exciting vision of the weight of destiny and our most immediate future, a story to the limit that takes place in just 12 hours.

Director Juan Galiñanes assures that “all the characters in the film are moved by emotions such as love, revenge and guilt, which is why it is very easy to empathize with them: because in ‘Fatum’ there are no bad guys or good guys, only people who face the whims of fate head-on.

Juan Galiñanes (Pontevedra, 1980), as well as co-author of the script for ‘Who kills iron’, by Paco Plaza, has faced his first live-action film here after having directed numerous commercials, several shorts (‘El buffoon and la infanta’, ‘Sailor’) and some episodes of ‘Serramoura’ and ‘A Estiba’, in addition to having been the editor of films such as ‘Dhogs’ and series such as ‘Hierro’ and ‘La Unidad’. In 2011 he directed, wrote and edited the animated film ‘Holy Night! Silent Night?’.

For her part, Emma Lustres, producer of the film (and of hits such as ‘Celda 211’), from Vaca Films, affirms that it is “a very dynamic film, with a complex structure and it tackles classic noir themes with a contemporary perspective. A film full of tension and adrenaline, but with a strong social background that overwhelms the action, and with a dramatic charge that appeals to the most universal feelings».

The production company Vaca Films continues to choose the Galician city as a set for its creations. ‘Invader’, ‘We are honest people’, ‘The unknown’, ‘The shadow of the law’ or ‘Who kills with iron’, in addition to series such as ‘The mess you leave’, ‘The unit’ or ‘To the sky ‘, show landscapes of the city and its area.

‘Fatum’ is a Vaca Films production, in co-production with the French company Playtime Productions and with the participation of RTVE, Amazon and TVG. It has the support of ICAA and AGADIC. It will be distributed by Universal Pictures International Spain and its international sales are handled by the French agency Playtime.