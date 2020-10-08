People who have fatty liver problems need to take special care about their diet. Because people with fatty liver often have stomach and digestive problems. These include problems such as lack of potty, gas in the stomach, persistent acidity. Learn here how to deal with the problem of fatty liver …

What is fatty liver?

– As the name suggests, the problem of fatty liver is related to the accumulation of fat in the liver. The fat that goes into the body through our food is stored in different organs.

-But when a lot of fat starts accumulating in the liver, then its functioning starts getting hampered. Due to this, the liver is not able to properly digest food.

Learn the causes of fatty liver problem

-Liver works mainly to produce energy from the juice obtained from food. Also does the necessary work related to blood purification and supply.

-But when there is pressure on the liver to accumulate excess fat, then it is not able to do the job of producing energy properly. This causes a person with fatty liver to feel tired very quickly.

Combat liver disease with these changes in diet

There are two types of fatty liver

Fatty liver problems are mainly of two types. These include problems with alcoholic fatty liver and non-alcoholic fatty liver.

-Alcoholic Fatty Liver is seen in those people who consume alcohol regularly.

– Non-alcoholic fatty liver problems are seen in more people. People who have hypertension (high PB) sugar (diabetes), liver cirrhosis etc. In this disease, the patient may have swelling and wound problems in the liver.

How should your diet, what to eat and what not, should be in the problem of Fatty Liver

Home and medical treatment of fatty liver

Symptoms of fatty liver

– People who have fatty liver problems often have stomach ache problems. These people have pain in the upper part of the navel in the stomach.

Fatty liver can cause bloating problems on the stomach. There may be problems of heaviness and stiffness in the stomach.

– Fatty liver can cause yellowing of skin and eyes. These people may also feel a decrease in their weight.

Yoga is beneficial in removing the problem of fatty liver

Fatty liver treatment

Fatty liver problems can be controlled with the right diet. If the problem is more serious, the doctor may give you medicines keeping in mind your liver and your health status.

With an active lifestyle, you can control the swelling on the stomach and the stiffness in the stomach. Walking and doing yoga regularly will benefit you.

