Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

Split

A new study shows that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFL) affects the brain. Dementia and depression can result.

LONDON – Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFL) is according to the German Liver Foundation the most common form of fatty liver worldwide. The disease is also widespread in Germany: Every fourth child over 40 and every third overweight child are affected. And the trend is rising.

A fatty liver can lead to many different liver diseases. researcher of Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology, belonging to University of Lausanne and the King’s College London research on various liver diseases. Their latest study now revealed that brain performance can be impaired by fatty liver. Even severe brain diseases can break out in those affected. This is reported by fr.de.

Researchers discover effects of non-alcoholic fatty liver on the brain. © IMAGO / Westend61

Findings of new study: fatty liver blocks oxygen supply to the brain

Too much fat on the liver leads to a lack of oxygen supply to the brain and it can lead to inflammation of the brain tissue. According to the Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology to the onset of severe brain disorders such as depression or dementia. The lack of oxygen delivery is due to a change in the number and thickness of blood vessels in the brain. Thus, the blood vessels deliver less oxygen to the tissues. Another reason is that certain cells use more oxygen while the brain is inflamed.

The research was conducted on mice. One group was fed a diet high in sugar and fat, while the other comparison group was fed healthy food. The unhealthily-fed mice developed a non-alcoholic fatty liver followed by encephalitis. As the brain tissue became inflamed, the mice became increasingly anxious and developed signs of depression.

Fatty liver: ten foods help organ to get healthy again View photo gallery

In the comparison group with the healthy fed mice, the animals had no fatty liver and no insulin resistance even before the experiment. The result after the examination period: The mice showed no changes in the brain. The researcher dr. Anna Hadjihambi from Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology stresses to King’s College in London: “Reducing the amount of sugar and fat is important not only to fight obesity, but also to protect the liver and maintain brain health.”

Editor’s note The information given in this article does not replace a visit to a doctor. Only experts can make the right diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The intake of medication or dietary supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

Symptoms: Recognize and treat fatty liver in good time

A fatty liver often goes undetected. That’s why it is important to recognize symptoms and signs of fatty liver in good time. These can become noticeable, for example, through thirst, flatulence, tiredness, exhaustion or pressure in the upper right abdomen. The fatty liver arises loudly German Liver Foundation especially as a result of a metabolic syndrome. This means the parallel occurrence of the following diseases:

overweight

persistently elevated blood sugar levels

increased blood fat levels

high blood pressure

Source: German Liver Foundation

What course of disease can people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFL) have?

In general, people with untreated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFL) can suffer from the following course of the disease:

fatty liver inflammation

fibrosis

cirrhosis formation

liver cirrhosis

tumor formation in the liver

liver cancer

Source: German Liver Foundation

This course of inflammation through connective tissue changes to liver cancer is not always chronological. Liver cancer can be noisy German Liver Foundation even without previous cirrhosis, proliferation of the connective tissue.

Since there are still no medications to treat NAFLD, only a lifestyle change can help. Those affected need to integrate more exercise and a healthy diet into their everyday lives. Particular Food can help support liver regeneration. (mm)