What is non-alcoholic fatty liver problem? Non-alcoholic fatty liver problem is similar to that of fatty liver. But fatty liver disease usually occurs in people who consume a lot of alcohol. At the same time, people struggling with the problem of non-alcoholic fatty liver either consume very small amounts of alcohol or do not consume at all. – In fatty liver problem, fat accumulates on the liver of a person. Due to this, the functioning of the liver becomes very slow. It has a negative effect on the digestive system and the whole body is affected due to this.

Cases of type-2 diabetes are increasing – In the last nearly 20 years, there has been almost a flood of diabetes type-2 patients in our country. The major reason for this is believed to be obesity and insulin problem in the youth.

Problem prevention methods Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is divided into four distinct stages. These include simple fatty liver, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, fibrosis, and cirrhosis problems, which are …

Simple fatty liver (hepatic steatosis) – Liver also has its own natural fat in limited amount. But as soon as this fat increases more than 5 percent and continues to increase, then it starts problem. In this way, the increase in fat is called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis -When fat increases continuously on the liver, it often becomes the cause of swelling on the liver. In this hepatitis is used for liver inflammation, while the term steeto is used for fat. This type of fatty liver is seen in very few patients.

Fibrosis problem – Due to continuously increasing swelling in the fiber, fibrous (fibrous) structures and scars are formed after a period. These are called liver fibrosis. When this condition begins, the liver continues to function properly. But when this situation becomes uncontrollable then the problem starts.

Liver cirrhosis – Liver cirrhosis is the worst case of fatty liver. In this situation, the growing fibers and wounds in the liver engulf the healthy cells of the liver and also hold the outer layer of the liver. When this condition becomes more fatal, it becomes the cause of liver failure.

Symptoms of fatty liver – People who have fatty liver problems, often have fatigue and weakness in the body. – Weight may decrease rapidly and loss of appetite. Nozia is a problem and can cause abdominal pain or often stomach pain. – Blood vessels begin to become spider-like. Symptoms of jaundice start appearing in the body, such as the color of the skin starts to become yellow and the eyes start to show yellowing.

Causes of fatty liver problem – Health experts say that fatty liver problems in some people may be due to genetic reasons. But in some people this problem is also due to wrong lifestyle. – People who have fatty liver problems, they can reduce their problems to a great extent by adopting the right lifestyle. These people should not eat things made with maida. Deepfry should not be eaten.

Regular Exercise and Meditation – People who do regular exercise and meditation, you are very beneficial in keeping your liver healthy. Along with this, consume green and leafy vegetables in good quantity.

People who have fatty liver problems often have some stomach related complaint. Sometimes even after eating a little, they feel as if they have over-eating. While they sometimes eat food, they eat a lot more than their diet. But still there is no feeling of filling the stomach. Learn here the essential things related to fatty liver and ways to avoid this problem …