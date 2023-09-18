Of Roberta D’Ambrosio

I suffer from fatty liver and I know that this disease is constantly increasing in the population: what could be the causes?

He replies Roberta D’Ambrosiohead of Gastroenterology and Hepatology Clinics, Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

The presence of hepatic steatosis (or fatty liver) is a rather frequent condition, now also in Italy. Its diffusion linked to incorrect lifestyles and diets and associated with some pathologies with a high prevalence in the general population, including diabetes and obesity. The term Mafld (metabolic-associated fatty liver disease) served to define, before the recent changes in the nomenclature, the clinical condition characterized by hepatic steatosis in the presence of diabetes, obesity or complete metabolic syndrome. A few weeks ago this term was replaced by the acronym Sld (steatotic liver disease), which indicates the presence of fatty liver without any reference to the underlying metabolic disorder.

A growing problem The global prevalence of SLD in the adult population is estimated to be 25-30%; in Italy the figure stands between 22% and 27%. These percentages increase in subjects suffering from diabetes (up to 80%) and in obese patients (up to 90%), with prevalences influenced by clinical, genetic and environmental factors, including the geographical area to which they belong. A recent study presented at Endo 2023, the annual meeting of the Endocrinology Society, reported increasing global SLD rates in the twenty-year period 1988-2018. By analyzing the data of over 32 thousand subjects who participated in the Nhanes survey (National health and nutrition examination survey), it was reported an increase in Sld of 131%with prevalences of 18% in 1988 compared to 37% in 2018. In the same period it was observed an increase in the prevalence of obesity (23% versus 40%, +74%), while data relating to diabetes were not provided.

The strategy: lose weight The study made it possible to confirm a higher prevalence of SLD among Hispanic subjects compared to Caucasian and African-American populations. The high diffusion of SLD at a global level is explained by the spread of the risk factors associated with it. Even in the absence of diabetes and obesity, it is favored by clinical conditions such as dyslipidemia, arterial hypertension and overweight. On the contrary, regular physical activity and the Mediterranean diet are considered protective factors. Alcohol consumption always discouraged. There are no approved pharmacological therapies for the treatment of SLD. Weight loss is the only useful strategy to the reduction of body fat and also acts on inflammation and fibrosis. While waiting for the development of specific drugs, the control and treatment of SLD risk factors play a central role.