London (Reuters)

Romanian world number three Simona Halep, the defending champion, announced today, Friday, that she has withdrawn from the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with an injury.

The 29-year-old, who won the title in the last edition of the Grand Slam in 2019, said on Instagram: “It is with great sadness that I announce my withdrawal from the tournament due to the lack of complete recovery from a calf injury.

Last May, Halep withdrew from the Rome tournament on clay, after sustaining an injury during her second-round match against Angelique Kerber, and then had to not participate in the French Open.

Halep added: “I tried as much as I could to get back in shape to be ready to play at Wimbledon, with these special memories from the tournament two years ago, and I was excited and happy to be back on these beautiful courts as a defending champion.”

“Unfortunately, my body did not respond and I have to keep this feeling until next year,” he added. And Halep was denied the opportunity to defend the title last year, due to the cancellation of the tournament as a result of the outbreak of the Corona virus around the world.

Halep joins Japan’s world number two, Naomi Osaka, who earlier announced her withdrawal from the grasscourt major. In the absence of Halep and Osaka, Belarusian player Arina Sabalenka will become second seed after Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty.

Halep also said: “Honestly, I can say that I am sad and angry that I had to make this decision, it was a difficult period but the absence from the last two major tournaments made things more difficult on both the physical and mental sides.”

“We’ll see what the future holds, but I hope this will make me stronger, both personally and in Riyadh.”