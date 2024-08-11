Salem wrote on his Facebook account: “Ahmed Fattouh was detained for 4 days pending investigation.”

Before that, Salem wrote: “The council assigned a legal team to defend the player and appear with him before the investigating authorities, as Captain Abdel-Wahid Al-Sayed is present in the prosecution office accompanying the player, awaiting the results of the investigations.”

The player had hit a police officer with his car on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road, causing his death.

Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi was with Fattouh in the car on their way back from the North Coast before the victim was run over.

The Ministry of Health was notified and the victim’s body was kept in the nearest hospital at the disposal of the Public Prosecution, according to local sources.

Sobhi was released because the car was owned by Fattouh, who was driving it, while the Zamalek left-back was detained in a police station on the North Coast.

The police officer was crossing the highway before the accident, which led to his immediate death.

Local media reported that the initial drug test result for Ahmed Fattouh was positive, while sources indicated that the initial sample is not reliable.

For his part, Mortada Mansour, former president of Zamalek Club, expressed his readiness to defend the player in this case.

In January 2023, Mansour accused two of the Zamalek players at the time of using hashish.

Mansour said at the time in statements to the club’s channel: “Some of the players’ dues were suspended until the end of the season. We reached a stage where two players entered the match after taking hashish.”

The club president said that the players are Ahmed Fattouh and Abdullah Gomaa, stressing: “There are drugs in their bodies.”