The third edition of Fattore J – more trust, more health, more future, promoted by the Fondazione Mondo Digitale and Janssen Italia, was presented at the Accademia dei Lincei in Rome. The event was attended by representatives of the institutional world, patient associations and industry experts who had the opportunity to chat with some of the students involved in the project. Young people who will compete in a contest that will see them as protagonists in their story of the “health of the future”. The winners will be awarded in a big final event in May 2023 and will see their masterpieces promoted on the different platforms available.