“Seasonal flu has a cost to families and the state. From an analytical research developed to estimate what are the specific costs attributable to hospital care due to the disease, it emerges that we are around 40 million euros a year for hospitalizations alone. But this is only the tip of the iceberg. There are, in fact, other very important costs borne by citizens: expenses for all over-the-counter drugs and for services not covered by our National Health System, in addition to the costs for the days of work lost by people affected by the flu or parents who have to stay at home to care for their children. Not to mention the kids’ missed school days, which have a negative effect on learning. It is a very expensive disease also because it is very widespread: it affects 5-10% of the population, it depends on the various seasons. For this reason it is essential that the categories for which the vaccination is recommended undergo the vaccine against the flu every year ”. Thus Giovanni Fattore, full professor of the Department of Social and Political Sciences & Cergas – SDA Bocconi University, takes stock of the economic costs of seasonal flu with Adnkronos Salute.

The symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to those of seasonal flu (fever, cough, sore throat, headache, runny nose, weakness, fatigue and muscle pain), so what to do if they appear together and how to contain the cases of individual diseases? “Covid – explains Fattore – has rightly taken over as the main concern. Fortunately, the incidence of influenza decreased during the first phase of the pandemic emergency, also thanks to social distancing and the use of masks. There were fewer interactions between people, so the virus circulated less. However, in an emergency phase like this it is essential to try to prevent the spread of flu too, not only because flu and covids are confusing but also because – and this is the most important thing – it aggravates the situation of our health system with services for a pathology that can be prevented “.

For these reasons – again Factor – “it is fundamental that the categories at risk undergo vaccination against the flu. Vaccinating is an advantage not only because it avoids a disease that can have serious consequences, but also in economic terms it represents a benefit because it reduces part of the costs associated with the disease ”he concludes.