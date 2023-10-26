“The flavonoids contained in cocoa in high concentrations are good for the heart, blood pressure and arteries. In fact, they protect against cardiovascular risk. Several studies demonstrate this, one conducted in Central America which confirms a relationship between the intake of high doses of flavonoids contained in cocoa and a reduced cardiovascular risk. A topic that researchers at Harvard University have recently returned to, according to which more than 200 mg of flavonoids taken every day are good for your health. After a follow-up of 3.5 years, according to the authors of the study, cardiovascular mortality had decreased by 27%”. Davide Grassi, professor of Internal Medicine at the University of L’Aquila, said this while speaking at Welfair 2023, the world of health at the Rome Fair. “We also conducted a study at the University of L’Aquila on the flavonoid effects of cocoa on the heart. As a group we found an improvement in insulin resistance in patients at risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertensive patients and those with glucose intolerance.”