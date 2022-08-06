In the heart of the Sahel, armed groups attack telecommunications facilities. They do it as a form of financing because, although the telephone operators do not recognize it, some activists assure that the extremists blackmail the companies. Fatouma Harber (1978, Timbuktu), a militant in favor of democracy and fundamental rights in the region, is tireless in his conviction that information and communication are good antidotes against radicalism. However, the effectiveness of these blackouts in communications has caused long periods of silence, such as the one that occurred in the middle of last year, when Gao or Timbuktu (cities located in the center and north of Mali) were completely disconnected from the world. for months.

Targeting communications is a strategy used by armed groups to make it difficult for the authorities to respond to their actions. In addition, keeping communities incommunicado generates in citizens a feeling of abandonment that, precisely, becomes a breeding ground for recruitment and reinforces the discourse of incapacity and carelessness of the authorities. The tiredness of the citizens increases, to the same extent that hopes are exhausted.

Harber transmits the climate that is breathed in what was the ancient cultural jewel of the desert, and resignedly compares it with the one that reigned a decade ago, when the armed groups came to take control of the city: “There is an enormous difference compared to 2012. So nobody wanted to hear about those groups. They occupied the city for nine months, but the people never joined them. There was a peaceful resistance, a direct opposition. Today, if the armed groups arrived, I don’t think there would be that resistance”.

From Timbuktu, this indefatigable blogger watches the situation deteriorate. “In the end,” she explains, “people ask, why remain a Republican? She even doubts if it is worth the others to come [refiriéndose a los grupos armados], because they may be concerned about your well-being. They come to think that, perhaps, if they come, there will be a little more justice; if they come, maybe there will be someone to listen. They think they will end our ordeal, because the state is doing nothing to end it.”

The last poll conducted by Afrobarometer in Mali, in 2020, revealed that only two-thirds of the participants preferred democracy to any other regime

Attacks on communication networks have practical consequences in daily life, and in the morale of citizens. “They not only serve to isolate the population, but also to break the relationship between the people and the rulers,” insists Harber. “As a citizen, when you are incommunicado for two or three months, you expect them to give you solutions,” explains the activist. “We have organized marches to demand that communications be restored and that the price of transport between Timbuktu and Mopti (a city located 400 kilometers away) be reduced. We have transmitted our requests to the governor and have not received a response. The government does nothing. It is as if we did not exist, ”she emphasizes.

For the blogger, the effect of silence dynamites the trust of citizens, in a context that is already sufficiently fragile. Despite the country’s trajectory, the last survey conducted by Afrobarometer in Maliin 2020, revealed that two thirds of the participants preferred democracy to any other regime and that three out of four were convinced that “regular, free and transparent elections” were the best system to choose leaders.

“We could represent an opportunity to contrast the discourse, if we could do our job safely.” Harber thus refers to one of his most recent projects, in which she has poured her activist conviction that information builds more democratic societies. It’s about the gate Sahel News, a news website about the region as a whole. The initiative has evolved from a project launched by SankoreLabs, the social innovation space promoted by Harber, which the blogger and teacher supports with care and great difficulty in Timbuktu. “Our strength is that we are in the heart of the Sahel,” explains the editor-in-chief of the portal. “Most of the national media is never on the ground. We do, and we echo the concerns and realities of the Sahel. Many media outlets talk about what is happening in the region, but most do not have a single journalist in Timbuktu or Gao. They settle for copying and pasting articles published online. We bet on authentic, original and truly fact-based articles.”

In collaboration with other Malian and international organizations, Sahel News It aims to promote investigative journalism and educate journalists, a proposal that adds to the training in digital jobs, which SankoreLabs was already developing. “It is difficult to maintain security conditions”, warns Fatouma Harber, “you have to pay close attention and work very discreetly. We try to go unnoticed and not be identified when we go out to more isolated areas to make reports.” However, the initiative has been complicated in recent months, due to security problems, which have been added to those of communication. “We have an online medium without a line,” Harber jokes wearily, referring to the constant phone and internet outages.

Listening to Harber, the Network appears as an umbilical cord for their fight. “Practically, all the resources I get are spent searching the internet. I have all the devices that allow to connect. When one doesn’t work, I start another. Sometimes we have a phone connection at one or two in the morning and internet at three or four. But there is always a mobile or a device that, if it manages to capture 0.01 kilobits per second of bandwidth, has something ready to broadcast”, he comments. “There are some international organizations”, he adds, sharpening the irony, “that allow access to the internet, but you are not always in tune with them. For example, in the Minusma (the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali), but ours is not an unconditional love. I tell them that they have to leave because they are of no use to us, that they only care about maintaining their enormous salaries. And they don’t like that.”

What I do helps people. I think it’s important that people like me stay

Despite Harber’s determination, his long history of militancy begins to weigh on him. The change in the attitude of the citizens, which he has verified in the last decade, has also made a dent in him. “In 2012 she did all the activism work, but she was anonymous. Now it is no longer possible, everyone knows me. That’s why I live between Bamako and Timbuktu. If you see me in Timbuktu, by the time you want to come looking for me, you won’t find me anymore. I live in a certain flight. I do research and report on social networks, so I have no choice. In Bamako I am also a bit hidden, in a military zone that, however, does not give guarantees either, ”says the blogger, while she recalls how she has revealed herself in the face of adversity. “The day after the coup d’état (which happened a year ago) I told the military: ‘Make our elections and leave.’ But I think they didn’t like it, because they don’t want to leave.”

“Think what would be my fate or that of anyone in the same situation as me, if one day those armed groups get control. Either you leave or they shoot you, it’s clear. But the Government of Mali does not seem to realize it”, she comments tiredly. Harber quickly brushes aside the clouds that appear in the conversation. “I am resilient”, she affirms categorically as if to remind herself. “I really don’t want to leave Timbuktu. I have things to do there. What I do helps people. I think it’s important that people like me stay.”

