The boom in Turkish novels arrived in Peru a few years ago and it was here to stay, because many people were fascinated by the stories told by the productions of the Eurasian country. One of the fictions that remained in the hearts of viewers was ‘What is Fatmagül’s fault?’, starring Beren Saat and in which the tragic story of a young woman whose life is full of mistreatment and abuse is told.

For this reason, as a celebration for the 13 years of its premiere, in the following note, we will tell you what happened to Saat and how he currently looks at 39 years old.

What happened to Beren Saat, actress who gave life to Fatmagül?

After the end of the soap opera, which occurred in 2012, the actress from Ankara, Turkey, continued to dedicate herself to television productions, such as ‘Venganza’ (2013-2014), in which she played Derin Çelik. From 2015 to 2016, she played Kösem Sultan in the novel ‘The Magnificent Century, Kösem’. Finally, from 2019 to 2021, she participated in the series ‘The gift’, a Netflix original production in which she brought Atiye to life.

Engin Akyürek shared the leading role with Beren in 'What is Fatmagül's fault?'. Photo: Kanal D

However, he was not only in television fiction, since he made the leap to the big screen in 2013 when he participated in the film ‘Benim Dünyam’. In this she fulfilled the role of Ela Bayindir. In addition, she also dabbled in vocal acting by voicing herself as Scarlet Overkill in the Turkish version of the animated film ‘Minions’ (2015).

What does Beren Saat look like today?

Currently, Beren Saat is 39 years old and is considered one of the best actresses in Turkey, due to the large number of awards that she won for her role as Fatmagül and for the great performance she gave in other productions. in which he participated. Today, Saat is married to Turkish pop singer Kenan Doğulu, whom she married in 2014 in the United States, and she is more than happy on her social media.

Saat is also characterized by the social work he does in his native country. In 2011, she donated 100,000 Turkish lira to the Mor Çati association from the salary he received from his work with a deodorant brand. She also participated in a project to help educate women between the ages of 18 and 24 who are in orphanages. On the other hand, in 2014 she helped raise awareness to allow girls to go to study and contributed to various campaigns to combat breast cancer.

This is how Beren Saat looks today at 39 years old, 13 years after her role as Fatmagül. Photo: composition LR/Beren Saat/Instagram

What is ‘What is Fatmagül’s fault?’ about?

The novel tells the story of Fatmagul Ketenci, a humble young woman who lives and works with her brother Rahmi. In addition, she is close to marrying Mustafa, a young fisherman who builds the house where they will live together.

One day, at Selim and Meltem’s engagement party, the young and kerim ilgaz they know each other. Ilgaz falls in love with her, but she rejects him. Later, Fatmagül is the victim of sexual abuse by three young people who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol.