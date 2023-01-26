Speak out Ahzar Mohssine: apologizes to Fatima, the 4-year-old girl who fell from a balcony in Turin and died as a result of trauma sustained during the fall. The man says they were just playing when her baby slipped out of her hands. He is the only defendant in the case that has greatly shaken the local community and the whole of Italy.

I apologize to the little girl. I will always carry this pain within me.

These are the words of the companion of the mother of Fatima, before the judges of the Court of Assizeson the occasion of the opening of the trial in which he is charged for the death of the little girl, which took place on January 13, 2022. The man is called to answer to the charge of voluntary crime, but he claims that they were playing and it all happened accidentally .

One of the sanitary who rescued the little girl, who however died on the spot, thus testified to what she saw on her arrival:

The situation was very serious and there was a gentleman who was disturbing us: he wanted to see the little girl. But we needed as much concentration as possible and I had to ask the police, who were on the spot, for help to get him out.

Ahzar Mohssine defends himself against accusations, he didn’t want to hurt little Fatima

The defendant defends himself, saying that the baby was his slip by hand. One woman said her mom was confused and in shock, she felt like she was guilty. Even a neighbor recounts those excited moments after the fall of the little girl.