Student Fatima Wafi, winner of the fourth place in the International Prize for Scientists – Qatar 2023, expressed her great pleasure at meeting His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, which she considered a strong motivation to continue her excellence and scientific excellence, adding: ” I seek to raise the flag of my country in the fields of science.”

She told “Emarat Al Youm”: “The efforts of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, and his unlimited support for the distinguished, are the greatest incentive for excellence and its continuation,” adding that “our country’s leadership is an example of excellence, and therefore this meeting gives me a motive to take on more challenges and achieve first places in the future.

And the student continued: “I extend my thanks and gratitude to my family, which has provided me with all means of support since I was a child in order to achieve excellence, and to my school, which is a stimulating educational environment for all students.”

Fatima won 11 gold medals and two cups for her distinction in the field of writing, debate and global culture. Fatima came in fourth place out of 1,800 participants from around the world. To activate the first area of ​​the national and international plans for dialogue and alliance of civilizations, which is the field of education, in the context of the dialogue of sciences, and to celebrate all knowledge without exception, and to reveal aspects of the relationship between science and knowledge, and ways to activate the idea of ​​knowledge integration in practice, in the curricula of education, and to confront Challenges related to the rupture between knowledge and the conflict between them, and the search for a common civilized framework for education and scientific research.