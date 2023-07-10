Fatima, from Guatemala; Norma, from Ecuador; Susana and Lucía, from Nicaragua; and Camila, from Peru, are five women who suffered sexual violence as girls and were forced to continue a pregnancy as a result of that violence, becoming mothers. Today en bloc they raise their voices and demand justice. Together with the Son Movement Girls Not Motherswhich are members of the organizations Planned Parenthood Global, the Center for Reproductive Rights, Surkuna and Mujeres Transformando el Mundo and Promsex filed a lawsuit before the UN Human Rights Committee and after four years await the ruling.

Recently, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child condemned the Peruvian State for violating the rights of Camila, who, being a girl victim of rape, was tried for having an abortion. Latin America and the Caribbean is the only region in the world where female births are on the rise. For this reason, Fatima has decided to tell her testimony:

I am Fatima, I am 27 years old right now, I suffered violence when I was very little, at 12 years old, and I am still in the fight to achieve justice. That is what has brought me here. It has been quite a process and now I can speak openly without feeling guilty, because at some point in my childhood they made me feel that way. I was a girl and I felt guilty for believing that I had caused that older adult to hurt me. He was a professor and a person who, because of his work, had to protect me, take care of me, and yet he caused me a lot of pain. In my country, Guatemala, in my department, there are many girls with forced pregnancies that unfortunately continue to increase. It is because of them that I have become stronger and I want to raise my voice.

Fortunately, I received psychological support from Women that Transform the World, a Guatemalan civil society organization. This has made me grow and understand that I am not guilty, that I am one more victim. The situation with me is that I was always revictimized, pointed out both by the authorities, by the health system, even by my non-close relatives. Those who point you out always stick that thorn: it was you, it was you, you provoked or you wore a skirt, or in my case, you made your teacher want you, to see you as a woman and not as a girl. Those things mark you and they begin to make you think that you are guilty. And you believe it because everything they tell you when you’re a girl, you believe it. So, yes, they made me feel guilty for what had happened and also for that forced pregnancy that at some point I felt like a burden.

To begin with, access to justice was denied me from the beginning. First, because he did not have a good legal accompaniment; second, because the person who violated me was well known in my community and department. They told me: “You can’t touch him. Besides, who is going to believe a girl if he is a recognized person, a graduate? What you are saying is not credible in any way.” Or: “The one that looks bad is you. You should drop the lawsuit, give up, because in the end this is not going to get you anywhere, it’s just a waste of time.”

Is very tired [agotador] that after so much time of waiting nothing has happened. One sometimes thinks of giving up. No capture has been achieved, there have been late search processes because the justice system has been so disastrous and so inopportune that there has been a lot of information leaking and the proper processes are not carried out. In my case, I was very much forced to repeat history and relive that moment. For me it was like remembering over and over and over again what I had experienced and not being able to close or give way to healing, but to add more salt to the wound and keep opening it more.

There are many people in the circle of this well-known man who were influential so that he could escape and that we have not yet been able to find his whereabouts. The truth is that every day everything is slower and I feel that sometimes it goes back a bit because the system always falls short. I feel that they are looking for the victims so that we can do the investigative work. So, we have to receive calls asking: “Do you know where (the offender) lives? Has he seen it? If you know where we can go to look for him, can he call us?” This despite the fact that we gave them that information when they could capture him and they did not.

As for the health system, the treatment of the doctors towards me, being a minor girl, was very bad. “If you’re good at spreading your legs, let yourself do the touching to check if the baby is okay,” they told me. There were many situations that at some point marked my life and that today I can talk about because I know that the actions of these people were not right. The medical treatment made me feel guilty for having ended up in an unwanted pregnancy, for not understanding that what this person did to me was rape, things I understood because I had no information. Today I am informed. However, there are many girls in many communities, in remote villages that still do not receive comprehensive education, which I believe is necessary so that they do not suffer physical, emotional, psychological, or sexual abuse. Now that I have my children, I can say that I would not like any of them to go through what I experienced. It is also for them that I speak.

What can I say to a girl who is experiencing something similar? I think one of the most important aspects is trust. I did not trust anyone, I come from a very tough family. My mom was mom and dad at the same time and we were seven siblings. I knew that if I told her, she might not believe me. In addition, I thought about the economic resource that person [el agresor] gave us I received an educational scholarship from an institution that we later found out was a ghost school. and to that person [el agresor] I thought of her as my dad because she knew me from a very young age, from three months. I always thought that he was my trusted person.

It is important that boys and girls know that the people closest to one can also hurt us. We have to educate ourselves on it. I talk about it a lot with my kids. I could tell those girls not to keep quiet sometimes for fear of what they might do to us or what these people say to us. In my case, he threatened me that they were going to take away our aid, that it would hurt my sisters. That was my biggest fear. We are three women and we get along very well. If something happened to them, it would be very painful for me. I always thought of them.

At first I didn’t understand what he had done to me. Now I talk a lot to my children about taking care of their bodies, that no one, not even me, can touch them. I think it is very important that we continue educating our children, regardless of whether they are our children or not. I am a teacher and I insist on the same thing every day: if we don’t want to hug someone, we shouldn’t hug them; if we don’t want to kiss, we shouldn’t do it, because if we don’t feel the need or affection for that person, it’s because we don’t want to. and no one can force us to do it.

From there we must start. Trust must be paramount and if we have someone we can tell what is happening to us, that would be a great step. I really couldn’t speak until I sat down with a psychologist and it was because she was very afraid. I did not understand within myself that process of giving life to another child when I was barely 12 years old. My head didn’t fit, I didn’t understand how I could be giving life to or to another child like me.

Then came another very painful process. In the educational system I was rejected, they told me: “You cannot study because you are pregnant.” Later, that she couldn’t pursue a career because she was a mother and she had to be married to pursue it. I had many ‘buts’ along the way and that, of course, destabilized me. I was wondering why continue. And yes, at some point in my childhood I said this is as far as it goes, the truth, and I tried to take my own life. But then I understood that my walk had a purpose for many other girls, those who died as a result of those rapes or who were tortured, and it is to make known what we can do. To be honest, I don’t remember my pregnancy, I didn’t feel it. I do not have photos because it was not something desired. When they ask me, I only remember the mistreatment by the doctors, but I omitted that part of myself in that process and perhaps it was because it was very painful for me.

The accompaniment of my mother and brothers was what helped me get ahead. After that, I focused on studying and, thanks to Women Transforming the World, I was able to continue my studies as well, always in the public sector, although with the difficulties of being rejected and singled out. In Guatemala, parades are usually held in honor of virgins and the distinguished students of each school leave there. I had the first place at the level of the entire institution, but they did not let me parade because I was a mother.

It was all very painful, but I focused on being able to fulfill what I have always dreamed of as a doctor since I was very little. Right now I have two university degrees, that of a Secondary Education teacher and that of a Bachelor of Pedagogy, which have also cost me a lot.

She always said: “When I grow up I want to be a doctor, lawyer or teacher, those three careers, all humanitarian”. I think: “At some point I am going to give back to people for what they have done for me”, and I believe that I am achieving it with my children, as a teacher at the primary level.

My goal is to continue studying. Right now I am in a diploma course in educational inclusion, because I believe that there are also many children who need us and we do not treat them properly. And I’m also taking this personal education course because sometimes we put ourselves aside because we care about others. I am a very demanding person and I am firm with my objective, which is to continue studying medicine or law, one of the two. It doesn’t matter if it’s long term. I hope to stabilize a little more financially. I have improved, but not yet to say that I have money to study.

My process has led me to reflect that in my country there is a need for a lot of empathy and a lot of promptness in the justice processes. Also that there is very little information and security protection for women, girls and adolescents and that we continue to be vulnerable to acts of violence and, specifically, sexual violence. This is one of the most important points in my journey and it has also made me be here now and speak for those girls who have not been able to do it, for those women and adolescents who, like me, have experienced violence at some point. sexuality and who have probably remained silent, or have been silenced in various ways. I can be that voice, I can be that medium, that way to promote spaces that allow us to open the gap that exists between our governments and between this civil society that seeks a better quality of security and justice for all.

I also believe that those small actions that we, from the place where we are, can do will also make our world a little better.