The 1990s and the beginning of the new millennium set a precedent for children’s programs on Peruvian television. In those days, it was common for each channel to have a space dedicated to children on its TV grid. Along these lines, a production that differed from its competitors was “Ajugar”, a show hosted by Fatima Saldonid via TV Peru.

Fátima Saldonid is a journalist and television presenter with extensive experience in open signal. The first public recognition of her occurred when she was animating the children’s show “Ajugar”, which was broadcast on TV Peru from Monday to Friday from 2003 to 2009.

Currently, Saldonid presents “Medical Body”, a space that promotes good nutrition, sports and preventive care against diseases. Likewise, the cultural manager also provides her services as mistress of ceremonies and moderator at different events.

Fátima Saldonid tested positive for COVID-19 while working as a driver at Aprendo en casa. Photo: Fatima Saldonid Instagram

It should be remembered that Fátima Saldonid studied journalism at the Jaime Bausate y Meza University. For this reason, she had a brief stint in the leadership of TV Perú Noticias. In addition, she was part of the educational program promoted by the Ministry of Education “I learn at home” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In what programs did Fátima Saldonid participate?

