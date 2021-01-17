Fatima Saldonid is going through one of the most difficult moments of her life, because she has just lost her father, Ivan Saldonid. This is how he made it known through his account Twitter.

With a heartfelt message, host of TV Peru He publicly confirmed that his father ceased to exist on January 17 after several years of fighting against him. Cancer.

“Today my hero went to heaven. He fought cancer for many years. Today I send him off with a broken heart. He leaves me his teachings, his laughter and the joy of living. I love you dad. Heaven is celebrating ”, were his emotional words.

Fatima Saldonid received the condolences of his followers, who expressed their feelings after learning of the death of Don Iván Saldonid. “My deepest condolences, Fatima, for such an irreparable loss”, “I am very sorry for the departure of a person as dear to you as your father. May God welcome him ”and“ My condolences, Fatima. Your dad will always live in your heart ”, were some of the messages they sent him.

Hours later, the journalist used her Instagram account to share a tender photograph that portrayed a moment she shared with her father in a restaurant.

“Now my love, my gorgeous, my hero, my dad is in heaven. The pain is indescribable. Today I have no words. I can’t speak today. I love you dad, “he wrote Fatima Saldonid next to the aforementioned publication.

