Fatima: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

This evening, Sunday 31 March 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, Fatima will be broadcast, a 2020 drama film directed by Marco Pontecorvo, starring Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Visnjic, Harvey Keitel, Sônia Braga, Stephanie Gil and Lúcia Moniz . The film, based on the events of Our Lady of Fatima in 1917, features the original song Gratia Plena (“Full of Grace”), performed by Andrea Bocelli and composed by Italian composer Paolo Buonvino. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A young 10-year-old shepherd, Lúcia dos Santos, and her two young cousins, Francisco and Jacinta Marto, report receiving apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Fátima, Portugal, around 1917. Their revelations inspire believers, but anger Catholic Church and secular government officials, who try to force them to recant their story. As word of their prophecy spreads, tens of thousands of religious pilgrims flock to the site to witness what has become known as the Miracle of the Sun.

Fatima: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Fatima, but what is the complete cast of the film broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Joaquim de Almeida: Father Ferreira

Goran Višnjić: Arturo

Stephanie Gil: Lúcia dos Santos as a young woman

Alejandra HowardJacinta Marto

Jorge Lamelas: Francisco Marto

Lúcia Moniz: Maria Rosa

Marco d'Almeida: António

Joana Ribeiro: Virgin Mary

Sônia Braga: Lúcia dos Santos

Harvey Keitel: Professor Nichols

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fatima live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – Sunday 31 March 2024 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.