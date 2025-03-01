In full confrontation for the working conditions of doctors, the morning interview in TVE of the Minister of Health, Mónica García, ran like gunpowder among the toilets. Naturally stated that “doctors are not poorly paid” and that a doctor charged “ … on average »the same as a minister. An easily refutable statement: the average salary of a minister exceeds 85,000 euros gross per year without counting diets and other benefits, while that of a family doctor is 49,000 euros on average, without guards. Or hospital, 59,000.

Hours later Mónica García regretted and lamented with a message on her social networks the “unfortunate” comparison. As an apology, he said he had not taken into account “the great variability between autonomous communities and the bad working conditions that are still perpetuated.” But the damage was already done. Their statements only threw more firewood that can end up in a general strike on May 23.

The interview of the Minister of Health was circulating on Friday through the mobiles of most health professionals. Professionals, such as the Minister of Health, Fatima Matute, Radióloga before politics, as Monica García who worked as anesthetist at the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid. «If the minister had continued working in Madrid, she would have a base salary of about 65,000 euros. It is lower than the average of a salary as a minister, but in no case is comparable because health professionals or have a driver for their transfers, or diets, no maintenance expenses, or free housing or other prebendas of the ministers. The comparison is insulting and is out of place, ”he says.

The Ministry of Health faces doctors by the new Framework Statute, which regulates the working conditions of health professionals. One of the friction points is the exclusivity that is intended to impose on the chiefs of service of hospitals and the management positions that work for public health.

“If someone wants to complement their salary because it seems to him that he who has in the public does not reach him, it seems good to me, but I believe that the positions of responsibility, the managers, the heads of service, the people who have and assume a position of responsibility, they also have to owe that responsibility,” as Mónica García recalled in the interview on TVE.

“Let’s take care of doctors, so they don’t run away”

Matute believes that the proposal to change the frame statute must “rebuild from top to bottom”, “there are many incongruities.” On the prohibition to combine public attention with the private, it is “against the minute one.” «If there is any doctor who neglects his public consultation for the private one who acts against him. For some cases we cannot believe that there is a generalized situation. Excellence must be rewarded and pursue indolence, ”he says.

The latest statements of the Minister of Health and the negotiation of the Framework Statute are “a slap on the face for professionals, whom we have to take care because if they will not flee from the public health system.”