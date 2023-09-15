This Thursday, September 14, the last day of the playoffs took place in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Josi Martínez, Mayra Goñi, ‘Loco’ Wagner, Rocky Belmonte, ‘Herbolaria’ and Fátima Aguilar made their last effort to convince the judges Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio. In this edition, the participants had the first challenge of making decorations with the food, and the second course was a meat ragout with polenta. Only three celebrities regained their place in the competition.

Fátima Aguilar, Christian Wagner, Josi Martínez and Rocky Belmonte They are the four contestants who will join the final stage of the Latina reality show, while ‘Herbolaria’ and Mayra Goñi said goodbye forever to the gastronomic competition amid words of gratitude.