Fatima Sana Sheikh has told in many of her interviews that she is a big fan of Shahrukh Khan. But now recently she told that if ever she gets the chance, she wants to be on quarantine with Shahrukh and Ranveer Singh. Fatima gave the reason for this and said that Shahrukh is her great crush.

On the other hand, Fatima said about Ranveer, he is very entertaining and talented. I want to see what he does? Where does so much energy come from inside them?

Let us know that a few days ago, the news of the relationship between Fatima and Sanya Malhotra was becoming quite viral. The news of the linkup of the two shocked everyone. There were reports that the two were dating each other. When Fatima was asked about this, she said in an interview, ‘I do not know from where suddenly this rumor started that me and Sanya are dating each other. We are just good friends. But I told Sanya that we should accept the relationship rumor to see the reaction of the people ‘.

When asked about Fatima’s reaction to her parents about these news, she said, “They did not know about these reports.” But yes my parents think differently ‘.

During this interview, Fatima had told that she cried a lot when she came to know that Shahrukh was married. Let me tell you that Fatima worked with Shahrukh in the film One Two Ka Four in the year 2001.

Fatima had said, ‘I came to know one day that Shah Rukh got married and my heart was broken. I cried a lot that day. I felt like I broke up at that time. I really felt bad ‘.