Fátima Gamboa is director of the organization Equis Justicia para las Mujeres and her work as a human rights lawyer has made her a reference in Mexico. Originally from the State of Yucatán, she has seen first-hand the difficulty that many women have in accessing justice and living a life free of violence. The language barrier, machismo, and social and economic inequality have turned Mexican courts into a luxury that only a few can afford. At 38 years old, Ella Gamboa says she feels convinced that another justice is possible in the country: a new justice, open and accessible to all people regardless of their origin and resources.

Every day in Mexico between 10 and 11 women are murdered, while around 60 are raped. Of the total of these violent deaths, only 30% will be investigated as femicides, the rest will become part of a black figure that has not stopped growing in the last 30 years and that shows how widespread violence in the country also affects women.

In addition to this harsh reality, Gamboa points out how the justice system targets the poorest indigenous women and many sentences are still handed down as a result of sexist and racist prejudices. “Many women who have murdered their husbands to defend their lives are now in prison, for example,” she says. “It is not analyzed that women come from contexts of violence by their partners, the situation of vulnerability, the economic context is not analyzed… that is why it is important to investigate and judge from a gender perspective,” she says. “We live in a system that does not believe in what women say and believes more in the word of who accused them, that is why we want judges to begin to look at women in freedom and autonomy.”

Fátima Gamboa in the office of the organization Equis Justicia para las Mujeres. Nayeli Cruz

It is a warm November morning in Mexico City and Gamboa talks about her work and the reasons that led her to study law. Next to her is her dog tatich, which in Mayan means “Old or wise.” “I am a Mayan woman, lesbian and feminist; Now I politicize it and use it with other women to heal together,” she explains. “I think I unconsciously became a lawyer to heal because throughout my childhood I faced sexist, racist and ableist systems that, in some way, told me that something was wrong with me. That she was retarded because she had attention deficit disorder (ADD) or that she was a butch girl for playing soccer and for not following the canons of beauty,” she points out.

Years later he discovered that the law was the tool he needed to defend himself against all that, however, a new disappointment came into his life when he discovered that it was not enough for the laws to exist. Access to justice was unequal and kept women at a disadvantage. She “put women in inequality and put their bodies at the service of men, allowing rape, punishing legitimate defense and taking away the possibility of defending themselves.” Fátima remembers that that is when feminism crossed into her life and she gave depth and breadth to the way she practiced her profession. “I read feminist authors who question the law and found that it could be a tool of social transformation for women, but above all, I found a way to help them and be useful to my community.”

She argues that it is important to approach the law from a feminist perspective because “it serves to question the systems of oppression that affect us” and goes further. “Feminism is a perspective to understand part of the problem, but it is also necessary to incorporate the anti-racist struggle and the struggle of indigenous peoples so that this feminism can be transformative,” she says. The lawyer uses her grandmother’s story to explain it and how that marked her own story. “I come from a Mayan family where my grandmother was exchanged for merchandise and she lived practically kidnapped with the chief of her town.”

The woman and her family had to flee from the community of Kimbilá, about 45 kilometers away, to the city of Mérida to start from scratch. That marked them forever. Gamboa assures that when a woman experiences patriarchal, colonialist violence and is forced into forced displacement, as happened to her grandmother, she loses something of herself. She “loses body and spirit.”

The lawyer considers that it is important that there is plurality in feminism, especially in a country as diverse as Mexico. “At Equis Justicia para las Mujeres we have a motto which is: ‘Finding ourselves feminists in the justices of others.’ Because in the search for justice, we are all equal and none is positioned above the other. It means recovering from a horizontal plane the perspective, experience and value of others. In justice we are all in the circle, who am I to say to the other: ‘Not you’. We must listen to the voices of all women. Of the indigenous women, of those who were deprived of liberty, of the trans, also of women with disabilities,” she reflects.

From a position of responsibility like hers, she assures that they are working not only to change the lives of women on the outside, but also to do so on the inside. “We apply care policies that allow us to reconcile personal life with work life and that involves understanding that we are not a factory and that there is nothing work that weighs on the human,” he says.

What the grandmother left along the way to survive, prompted the lawyer to return to her origin, to Kimbilá, where the dress she proudly wears is from. “My body was able to recover the root and then I was also able to identify myself as a lesbian woman. “I recovered my desire and was able to remove that chain of oppression.” Gamboa picked up the pieces. She understood who she truly was. She recovered body and spirit.

Fátima Gamboa, during the interview, hugs her dog ‘Tatich’. Nayeli Cruz

