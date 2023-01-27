The partner would have thrown it down as if it were a balloon

There mom of the little girl who died at the age of 3 in Turin apparently at the hands of her partner, she recounts those excited moments in which her little angel flew to heaven. Fatima would have been thrown like a ball off the balcony. The accused man defends himself, saying they were playing and her baby got out of hand. But the prosecution does not believe this version.

Lucia Chinelli she is Fatima’s mother. In front of the judges of the Court of Assizes of Turin, where the trial against her ex-partner, the Moroccan drug addict and drug dealer Mohssine Azhar, began, she recounted what happened on the night of 13 January 2022 to her daughter .

He grabbed it and threw it like it was a balloon. She threw it off the balcony and I didn’t have time to catch it. That night he looked like a devil.

Fatima fell from the fifth floor balcony of a historic building in the center of Turin. She was still alive when she came ashore. Then, her death, the moment she arrived at the children’s hospital Queen Margaret.

Mohssine Azhar had gone too far with alcohol and drugs that evening. The man had confessed to having dropped the little girl, but it was not a voluntary gesture. They were playing, he wanted to make her laugh, he lifted her in the air and then she fell down.

Fatima thrown down like a ball from the balcony: the mother relives the moments before her daughter’s last breath in court

That evening the man was arrested for resisting a public official. The police were unable to hold him down: four of them had to block him. There Fatima’s mother regarding the change of version on the events of that evening, he says: