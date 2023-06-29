For the disappearance of the child Fatimadeceased after doing a terrible I fly off a balcony of a building in the center of Turin, Mohssine Azhar was sentenced to life imprisonment. The companion of the child’s mother would have wanted to take revenge against the woman, in a gesture of spite and revenge that cost the life of a poor innocent soul.

Voluntary homicide: this is the sentence in the case of little Fatima, the 3-year-old girl who fell from the balcony of a building in the historic center of the Piedmontese capital on January 13, 2022. This was established by the judges of the Court of Assizes.

Mohssine Azhar, charged in the child’s death, was sentenced to life. The 35-year-old man was having an affair with Fatima’s mother, who lived in the same apartment building. He always said that he was playing with Fatima when her baby escaped from her hands.

The pm Valentina Sellaroli he never believed his version of events. And she has always insisted that the gesture was voluntary, not an accident or a tragic fatality. That day the man had received an 8-month sentence for drugs.

The man was angry and in the grip of delusions arising from alcohol and hashish hired. Maybe he wanted to punish his partner, who kept scolding him for her behavior. So he decided to take it out on poor Fatima.

Mohssine Azhar sentenced to life imprisonment: Fatima can rest in peace

I made it, now Fatima can rest in peace.

These are the words of the mother, spoken to those who sat next to her in the courtroom during the proclamation of the sentence condemning her now ex-partner.

The woman initially said she saw nothing. She then told what happened to the investigators: