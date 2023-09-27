Little Fatima was thrown off the balcony of her house in Turin by her stepfather. The man wanted to take revenge on his mother and threw away her baby as if she were an object

According to the words of the judges who decided on the life sentence, made known during the trial, the little girl Fatima was allegedly thrown from the balcony like an object. The stepfather, to get revenge on his mother, would have taken the little girl, throwing her down from the internal balcony of the building in Turin where everyone lived. A truly terrible gesture, which cost the little girl her life.

The 3-year-old girl was thrown away by her stepfather with a gesture of pure anger, a mere spite to punish Fatima’s mother. This is what i judges of the Court of Assizes of appeal they wrote in the reasons for the sentence sentencing Mohssine Azhar to life imprisonment.

The 33-year-old man is the only one charged in connection with the death of his partner’s daughterwhich occurred in a building in the historic center of Turin, on 13 January 2022. He has always defended himself, saying that the little girl slipped from his hands while they were playing.

According to the judges, who do not believe the man’s words, who provided multiple and all untrue versions, the little girl fell off the balcony because he threw her. And he did it as if the child was an object to get rid of.

According to the prosecution, the Fatima’s stepfather was drunk and drugged. He had argued with the mother of the little girl with whom he was having a relationship for reasons of convenience, as stated in the words of the judges. But Fatima was sincerely fond of him.

That evening, Fatima was at the man’s house in the top floor apartment. Her mother wanted to take her back to her house, but he wanted to keep her. So he got angry and, to punish his partner, he took Fatima, the object of contention, and took her away from her mother’s affection forever.