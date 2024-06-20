Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, received today, at a luncheon, a group of the country’s female ambassadors abroad, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and Her Highness Sheikha Al Yazia bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs. Her Highness received HE Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Switzerland, HE Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Norway, HE Hanan Al Aleeli, UAE Ambassador to Latvia, HE Hind Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France, and HE Amna Mahmoud Fikri, UAE Ambassador to Finland. Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” was briefed on the efforts of the female ambassadors to serve citizens abroad, provide them with all forms of support and care, strengthen the UAE’s foreign relations, and build bridges of cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries in a way that serves the highest interests of the state and enhances its leading position at the regional levels. And international. Her Highness praised the efforts of the country’s female ambassadors abroad and their keenness to perform their duties properly, which contributes to providing integrated services to citizens abroad, enhancing the reputation of the UAE regionally and globally, and consolidating its respect and love among the peoples of the world, in addition to spreading the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, and enhancing cooperation and brotherhood among peoples. For their part, the country’s female ambassadors expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, for Her Highness’s unlimited support for Emirati women, and her motivation for excellence and creativity in various sectors of work. .