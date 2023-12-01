Fatima bint Mubarak: Our wise leadership has achieved the standards of good governance to lead a nation that respects and values ​​women.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, congratulated the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and its honorable sons and daughters residing in its good land, on the occasion of the country’s 52nd Union Day..

Her Highness said, “We are filled with feelings of pride and pride as we celebrate the 52nd Union Day of the state, and we remember on this precious occasion with pride and reverence the founding leader of the state and the builder of its renaissance and its symbol, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who was credited with the progress of the nation and the gains it achieved.” This has been achieved for Emirati women thanks to his support and encouragement to develop and qualify the capabilities of the daughter of the Emirates, leaving an inspiring legacy that will remain alive and immortal in the hearts of the sons and daughters of our generous nation.”

Her Highness added that the security, peace, achievements and honorable cultural gains we enjoy today in all fields and sectors in the country are thanks to the efforts and wisdom of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, with which all standards of good governance and forward-looking vision are achieved. Insightful, to build the renaissance of a nation that has become a model of progress, development, and prosperity, and to lead a nation that respected and appreciated women, believed in their rights, and strengthened their vital role in the process of sustainable development, so that the state can move forward with them and with them toward a greater and more beautiful future, God willing. We pray to God Almighty to perpetuate security, safety, goodness, and prosperity in our country. “.