Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, said in her speech on the occasion of Mother’s Day: “To the builders of nations, the women of giving, loyalty, and sacrifices, and the creators of generations… I say, but with all pride and honor.” “You are good, and we are good.”

Her Highness affirmed: “We will continue our path of caring for mothers, which we began since the founding of our blessed state union thanks to the vision and support of our wise leadership, and its deep belief that it is the true investment in building and preparing conscious future generations capable of preserving our national identity and continuing the journey of excellence and leadership in the United Arab Emirates.”

Her Highness added: “On Mother’s Day, we all celebrate the symbol of giving and loyalty, the creator of generations. We cherish her as a support for the family, a pillar of society, and a role model in raising children on principles and morals. A tribute of appreciation and pride to all mothers in the Emirates and the world. Every year, you embody the spirit of giving, loyalty and prosperity.”