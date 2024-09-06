Dubai (WAM)

Today, the activities of the eighth session of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition for Women for the year 1446 AH / 2024 AD will begin, in the Cultural and Scientific Association Hall in the Al Mamzar area in Dubai, with the participation of more than 60 countries and Muslim communities around the world, while the closing ceremony will be held on September 13.

Advisor Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, expressed his happiness at the continued success of the award, which has achieved a great leap and a local and international status for all its competitions and branches, during its journey of more than 27 years, during which the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition has witnessed a qualitative leap.