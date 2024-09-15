Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Lebanese Al Qalamoun and Kuwaiti Al Oyoun Girls will meet on Monday in the final of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Women’s Volleyball Cup 2024, which will be held at the academy’s headquarters, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Emirates), and under the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club, and Chairwoman of the Al Ain Ladies Club.

Al-Qalamoun qualified after beating the Fatima Bint Mubarak Volleyball Academy team 3-1 in the semi-finals.

The Academy team played a brave match, winning the first half 25-23, before the Lebanese team’s experience played a role in winning the next three half 25-18, 25-16 and 25-21.

Meanwhile, the Al-Oyoun girls team advanced after defeating the Egyptian 6th of October team 3-1 with scores of 25-23, 22-25, 26-24 and 25-23.