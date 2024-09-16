Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy team achieved a distinguished accomplishment for Emirati women’s sports, by winning the bronze medal in the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Volleyball Cup, which is being held at the Academy’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi with the participation of Arab teams, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Emirates), and under the directives of Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club, and Chairwoman of the Al Ain Ladies Club.

The Academy team won the bronze medal after defeating the Egyptian team “6th of October” in the match to determine third and fourth place, which was held this evening, with a score of three sets to two, with scores of 22-25, 25-11, 25-22, 23-25, and 15-10.

Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy is considered one of the leading institutions locally and regionally, and has achieved many remarkable accomplishments and steps in its successful journey since its establishment in Abu Dhabi in 2010, with the aim of supporting and encouraging women’s sports in the country, and hosting sporting events at all levels and in various games.