Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy team was crowned with the title of His Highness the President of the State Basketball Cup, after defeating Sharjah Women’s Sports Club 50-38 in the final, in the final that was held at Al Wasl Club hall in Dubai.

Major General Ismail Al Gergawi, President of the UAE and Arab federations, crowned the champions, accompanied by Maitha bin Dhawi, member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Women’s Committee, Mohammed Abdullah Al Haj, member of the Council, Director of the Executive Office, and Ali Al Amiri, member of the Council.

The match witnessed a large public presence for the two teams, and it came out within the framework of the distinguished sportsmanship and the good performance of the players.

With this new achievement, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy team dominated the women’s season championships, as it previously won the league championship at the expense of Sharjah Women’s Sports as well, and the Algerian coach Nadia Tamoud succeeded in leading the team to tighten its grip on the season titles, in its first participation in the championships. The basketball, and Amna Obaid, captain of the team, Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy, Fatima Haidar, Maryam Mubarak, Mashael Abdel Rahman, Hind Muhammad, Maryam Ahmed, Claudine Sami, Hayat Saqr and Hind Khaled starred from the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy.

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy team dominated the match from the start, thanks to the great skills and capabilities of the players. The first quarter ended with a difference of 4 points «14-10», and in the second quarter the team maintained its lead until the difference reached double «20-10», and the match remained on At this pace, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy team advanced over Sharjah Women’s Sports, until the first half ended 28-15.

In the third quarter, Sharjah women’s sports brilliance, thanks to the brilliance of Amal bin Haider, and the professional Ivanka through the three-pointers, and yet the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy team maintained its lead 39-31, and in the last quarter its balance also outweighed 46-34, even before the end with three minutes, and ended the match in his favor 50-38, confirming his control over the reins of the game this season. The match was moderated by international referee Mohieddin Khattab, international Salem Al Zaabi, and Hamza Abbas, and was watched by international Qasim Dadoush.