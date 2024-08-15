Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Emirates), the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy announced the launch of the inaugural edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Gulf Basketball Cup, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from August 22-26.

This came during a press conference held at the academy’s headquarters, in the presence of Talal Al Hashemi, member of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, Hamdan Al Zaabi, member of the Board of Directors of the Basketball Federation, Fatima Al Ameri, representative of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, and a number of dignitaries.

Four teams are participating in this anticipated event, which is held in conjunction with the celebrations of Emirati Women’s Day. The Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy team is competing from the UAE, while the “Al-Qurain” team is representing the State of Kuwait, the “Salalah” club from the Sultanate of Oman, and the “Al-Gharafa” club from Qatar.

Talal Al Hashemi, Board Member of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, said: “Based on the great interest shown by the UAE and the continuous follow-up of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, for Emirati women in all sports, we are launching the first edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Basketball Academy Gulf Cup in the capital, Abu Dhabi, which has always been a point of attraction for the most important and prominent international forums and championships at the highest levels. The Academy has proven its ability to host such sports competitions and important events in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and we wish all the best to all teams.”

He continued: “The Fatima Bint Mubarak Gulf Women’s Basketball Cup is a distinctive addition to the academy team’s schedule and its preparatory program for the new season. There is no doubt that the results of this interest and care have begun to appear at the level of the team’s players, especially after winning the general league championship last season. There is no doubt that this Gulf gathering will give the participating teams the opportunity to interact, exchange experiences and develop women’s sports in general, locally and in the Gulf.”

Regarding the organisational and technical matters, Fatima Al Ameri, representative of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, explained: “We are proud to announce the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Gulf Basketball Cup, which will be held at the academy’s headquarters. This will be the first Gulf championship to be organised at the new headquarters. As you know, we have opened this large sports facility with the highest standards of security, safety and privacy for all women and female athletes in particular. We welcome all our brothers from the Gulf countries to the UAE, their second country. As for the academy team, it is ready to participate and compete in this championship, in coordination with the Basketball Federation, with the aim of preparing female national players to join the national team. This is one of our most important and prominent goals, which is to support the national teams for upcoming events.”

For his part, Hamdan Al Zaabi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Basketball Association, said: “We are pleased to be part of the launch of the first edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Gulf Women’s Basketball Cup, and we hope that the tournament will achieve the desired success for all participating teams and players. We, at the Association, are committed to providing all support to the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy and all other sports institutions to organize basketball tournaments, and we will continue to work closely with the Academy to ensure the success of this tournament and to present it in the best possible way.”

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Gulf Women’s Basketball Cup includes 4 teams divided into two groups. The qualifying round will be held from August 22-24, followed by the matches to determine the first four places on August 25 and 26, with matches starting from 5 pm to 8 pm.