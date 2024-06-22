Paris (Union)

The Emirates Knights made a strong start in the Paris Eiffel International Show Jumping Championship, which was launched under the sponsorship of the His Highness the President of the UAE Cup Series.

Jockey Hamid Al Muhairi succeeded in presenting a distinguished performance that led him to qualify for the second round, after achieving a record time of 26:49 seconds, which enabled him to lead the opening half of the One Star Championship, held within the Paris International Championship competitions, where he outperformed the elite of the world’s riders from France, America and Spain.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, owner and founder of Al Shiraa Stables, expressed her happiness with the result of the Emirates Knights on the opening day of the Paris Eiffel International Show Jumping Championship, praising the time. The record achieved by jockey Hamid Al Muhairi and his qualification to the second round of the world championship competitions.

She said: “We saw the UAE’s imprint strongly present at the opening of the Paris Eiffel International Show Jumping Championship, which represents important evidence of the great potential of the UAE riders, their professional capabilities and their honorable representation in international forums. We hope to continue the positive results on the second and closing day of the tournament.”