Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The “Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy” team confirmed its brilliance in the first appearance in basketball competitions, by winning local titles, by winning the league titles and the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, in its first participation in the federation competitions, to confirm the academy’s active and distinguished role this season.

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy was keen, with the generous support and patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, and under the direction and guidance of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, for providing distinguished training programs and specialized technical guidance for the members of the team throughout the season, which contributed to improving the level of players and developing their skills, and included talented and experienced players In basketball, she also provided great support to the team through strong management and distinguished organization, in addition to providing the appropriate infrastructure and resources necessary to develop players and achieve success in tournaments, as the team relies on tight and accurate technical strategies that were clear at the level in general in matches.

The team management and the fans praised the outstanding performance and efforts made by the players and the technical staff, expressing their pride and happiness with this historic achievement, and they stressed that this victory enhances the spirit of teamwork and dedication to achieving more honorable successes in the future.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi Women’s Club and Al Ain Women’s Club, expressed her happiness that the Fatima Bint Mubarak Basketball Academy team won the title of His Highness the President’s Cup for Women’s Basketball for the year 2023. She said: “The victory of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Basketball Academy team in the Cup of His Highness the President of the State reflects our strong commitment to developing sports and encouraging young talents. that our team enjoys.

She added: «We are honored to have the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, «Mother of the Emirates», and this victory is not only a sporting achievement, but also an embodiment of the values ​​and principles that we believe in. them in the academy.”

And Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued: “We extend our sincere thanks to the players, coaches and technical staff who worked hard and diligently to achieve this historic victory. We are proud of their achievements, and our confidence lies in their ability to achieve more successes in the future.”