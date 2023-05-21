When 17-year-old Youssef Al-Naqbi needed a liver transplant to save his life, his mother, Fatima Al-Zeyoudi, decided that this gift should come from her, while Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi confirmed that doctors removed part of Youssef’s mother’s liver and then used it to replace the liver. The patient, and that both operations were very long and complicated, and both operations were successful and both patients recovered well, and Youssef’s new liver is now working properly, giving him the enjoyment of a full life.

In detail, Fatima Al-Zeyoudi (Umm Youssef) explained that Youssef’s disease began since he was young, and he was suffering from health problems that increased with time and were a loss of appetite and a strong desire to sleep, and he did not want to do activities or leave the house, and I noticed that he needed examinations. Medical to find out the reasons, noting that the doctors were very clear and explained her health condition very clearly and decided that his condition required an urgent liver transplant to preserve his life, so she insisted on being the donor.

Al-Zeyoudi said in a video posted by the hospital on its official website: “The decision to donate part of the liver to my son was one of the strongest decisions I made in my life, and I am very proud of him, and I was praying to God that there would be a match between my liver and Joseph’s liver.” Noting that she had great difficulty in Convincing Youssef to accept the matter and for her to donate to him, and he was very afraid for her health and asked her to look for another donor, so she told him that she was fine as long as he was fine.

And she added: “Joseph is the pleasure of my liver, he is the soul and life, so the decision to donate part of my liver to him did not require any time or thought, and the moment I saw Joseph after the operation while he was looking at me and reassuring me of himself was one of the most wonderful moments of my life, and I felt that this was my greatest achievement.” Which I am proud of, Joseph’s life is my life.

While the young man, Youssef Al-Naqbi, said: “I thank God for giving me this mother. My feeling I can’t describe. Praise be to God for the blessing of her presence in my life.

According to what was announced by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Hospital, Youssef was diagnosed by doctors with primary sclerosing cholangitis, which is an autoimmune disease that affects the bile ducts inside and outside the liver. his life as quickly as possible, and the family worried they might wait to find a suitable donor.

For his part, Dr. Luis de Laborpola, a consultant transplant surgeon at the hospital, said: “Youssef came to us with a diagnosis of primary sclerosing cholangitis, a disease that affects the bile ducts inside and outside the liver,” noting that “his mother, Fatima, wanted us to perform a liver transplant surgery for him as soon as possible, so We immediately began conducting an assessment of the condition and searching for a suitable donor for him. His mother was clear and decisive from the start, and that she wanted to be the donor. The multidisciplinary medical team conducted an assessment of the health status of him and his mother, and it was an ideal situation for her being his mother.

He added: «The donation process took about three and a half hours, and the transplant process took about 10 hours, as this process requires high-precision efforts and technology and requires microscopic surgery to connect the artery and bile ducts, so it is considered a critical operation and requires an expert and experienced surgical team, especially since its blood vessels It was tight, and he is a young man who has not yet fully developed, but he was cooperative and the operation was very successful.

Dr. Josep Yoba, a consultant transplant surgeon, said: “We thought that treating Joseph’s condition with medication would not help, and that he needed surgery, which is a liver transplant to improve his condition, and his mother was strongly motivated to make the donation as soon as possible, and she did not want us to evaluate his condition.” Any other donor but her, because she wanted to be the one to save her son’s life.

Yuba added: “After the operation, Youssef’s vital functions returned to work as they should, and he now lives a normal life and practices the activities that he was denied before he underwent a liver transplant, and his mother, of course, returned to practicing her life normally and taking care of her son and she also carries out her activities as before the operation.” .. It was a very successful operation ».

Donor readiness

Organ transplant specialist, Dr. Issa Al-Essa, at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, confirmed that all examinations were conducted to ensure that the mother is ready to donate part of her liver to her son in a way that does not affect her life, stressing that the mother’s desire to donate to her sick son is not enough, and it must be completely fit and match. with the patient.

He pointed out that there are two types of liver transplantation: the first is from a brain-dead person, in which case the entire liver is taken and transplanted into the patient’s body instead of his damaged liver, and the second type is liver transplantation from a living donor, such as the case of Youssef, where part of the donor’s liver is taken and transplanted into the liver. The patient’s body is a substitute for the damaged liver.

Fatima Al-Zeyoudi:

“The most beautiful moment of my life was when my son opened his eyes after surgery.”