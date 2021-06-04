Hana Al Hammadi (Abu Dhabi)

Manuscripts constitute a historical value in the life of Fatima Al-Tamimi, who works in the “collectibles” department at the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, and believes that they carry with them the various features of the past life in an era when books and paper containers in all their forms became a burden on their owners, and in the time of rapid digital development. Away from the rhythm of life comes in the first place the protection and restoration of manuscripts, and the initiative to manufacture the manuscript from restoration to binding, passing through all the stages required by this beautiful art, and this issue comes to its restoration by specialists for the sake of restoration, maintenance and archiving of manuscripts, which confirms their ability to continue to survive Through deliberate steps and efforts to play this important role, especially that it needs this quick surgical intervention. She said: Bacterial organisms, insects and fungi cause serious diseases and injuries, resulting in leaf erosion, but the interest in manuscripts and historical documents at an early age, makes us go back to that era at any time. We want it to be preserved in modern ways and means, so that it becomes easy to preserve and safe handling, in order to preserve it for long periods, and make it possible to view it for generations coming. She explained that the restoration of manuscripts with the modern developments that we are witnessing has become more fluid and a science in itself. For this reason, the restoration of manuscripts occupied a large part of the attention of researchers, scholars and historians.

Fatima Al-Tamimi

national mission

Fatima Al-Tamimi, a graduate of the London University of Art, contributed in 2015 to the restoration of an antique piece of art that participated in the “Stories of the Louvre” exhibition, which was held in Manarat Al Saadiyat, bearing the name “The Complete Wisdom Sutra”, one of the rare manuscripts signed and dated in 1191, written on palm fronds. It consists of 218 pages.

With a sense of patriotism and a special love, Al-Tamimi spends a lot of her time preserving and restoring manuscripts, and describes herself as a soldier who is always ready to go to the battlefield at any time, to preserve and restore manuscripts, as she believes that it is a national mission in the first place, for her ability to discover yesterday’s treasures and remove damage. And restore luster to her, and even unlock secrets dating back to ancient times, which prompted her to perform her work with high efficiency, and a skill that everyone witnessed.

collectibles

Fatima Al-Tamimi, passionate about science and giving, driven by a professional interest in managing and preserving collections, has ten years of local and international experience working and volunteering with various museums from the UK, France, Egypt and the UAE.

She worked on all areas in logistical policies, processes and procedures, from preservation and restoration, collections management, documentation and registration, as well as the collections management system of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi and the quality management system.

Al-Tamimi, “Emirati specialist”, in the restoration and preservation of collectibles, and the founder of the digital content “Backstage Museum”, the content that takes you on a tour around international and local museums of various specialized practices in the fields of conservation and restoration, history, archeology, arts and culture, and says about this: I believe that cultural heritage is An important aspect of society and I am excited to continue working in a position that helps me manage and preserve the collections with international best practices for museums and the larger art world.

Restoration of paper collectibles

Regarding the restoration of collectibles, Al-Tamimi states: “Paper preservation is the preservation of a wide range of rare and valuable collectibles that depend on manuscripts, rare books, papyrus, art panels and paper statues, as the artwork becomes valuable and more valuable over time and we must take care of Due to its extreme sensitivity, it is systematically correct to ensure that it is preserved for future generations.

“Paper’s severe sensitivity comes from chemical change that occurs through degradation caused by light, moisture and air pollutants, and also through improper handling of collectibles and biologically through exposure to active mold pests and spores.

She asserts: The basis for preserving paper holdings depends on technical analysis, preservation and research in the history of art pieces, where paperwork is considered one of the most sensitive materials, due to the physical and chemical nature of its layers and the diversity of organic and inorganic media that is formed by its design layer, so study the artwork and study the restoration plan Always be one of the most important steps for treatment and preservation.

private environment

To ensure its preservation, she explains: “Strict display and storage requirements must be maintained, including protocols established by the Department of Culture and Tourism’s collectibles conservators, which rely on limited viewing periods, periodic rotation of exhibits, and restrictions on their transportation and storage in dark, dry, well-lit areas. Studied special environmental conditions and systematic treatment procedures.

Fatima Al-Tamimi in continuous work to preserve manuscripts

Emirati women

Fatima Al-Tamimi mentions that since Emirati women assumed positions in decision-making positions and institutions, they played an important role at all levels, whether economic, social or political. The state and this contribute to making the Emirati person the first in everything. She said: I am proud that I walk through this vision, so I was able to achieve my dream of being a specialist in preserving and restoring manuscripts despite the difficulties I faced, noting that she received support and assistance until I completed this achievement.

family support

Fatima Al-Tamimi was able to write her success story in the field of preserving and restoring manuscripts thanks to the support of the wise leadership and the support of her family members, as she reconciled between her national work and managing the affairs of her family members to reach safety, and thanks to the support of her parents and husband, she achieved what she aspired for in success and distinction.