Sharjah (Union)

Fatima Al-Qaidi loved the world of computers and technology since she was young, which resulted in her being the first female engineer to work in Al Sharqiah channel from Kalba, which is affiliated with the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority. Her passion for reading was a pivotal station in her life, as it is the hobby through which she strengthened her cognitive skills, and drew her professional plan through which she developed the work techniques that she managed.

The book “Narrative of the Self” by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, was a great motivation that instilled in me the determination to excel and creativity.

Fatima Al-Qaidi, is the Director of Engineering, at Al Sharqiya Canal from Kalba. She joined the channel after she qualified academically in studying network engineering, and obtained a master’s degree in engineering management with distinction with honors.

talent seeds

Al-Qaidi is proud that the seeds of her first talent were planted in the soil of children’s centers in Sharjah, which had a great impact on increasing her passion for advanced technologies. Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, who notes that she received this sponsorship from this leading institution for nurturing talent, by implementing several projects and technical workshops for her during her university studies.

best project

Regarding the field of specialization in cybersecurity and networks, and the demand of girls for it, Fatima says: “I loved the field of information security and programming, and I was interested in it during my university studies, and it is one of the broad and important sectors, which the UAE girl began to enter and create in it.” In creating an application for smartphones, we won the “Best Software Project” award at the level of the UAE University, an application that helps people with poor memory avoid embarrassment in public places, and automatically turns the phone into silent mode.

Skills Development

Fatima Al-Qaidi believes that it is necessary to enhance the academic knowledge that a person has acquired through courses and workshops that develop his practical skills, and give him an opportunity to develop his abilities in new fields. She believes that workers in the television sector in particular need to develop their skills by diversifying the platforms in which they enhance their professional capabilities, not Especially since the disciplines are diverse and constantly evolving.

advanced technologies

Fatima Al-Qaidi spoke about her experience in the television field, saying: “I worked in the field of television broadcasting technology and information systems in addition to studios, which is a completely different field from my university major, and I was able to prove myself in it. Through my perseverance in researching and developing the technologies in the channel on a permanent and continuous basis, I developed with the work team many projects, the most important of which is the new studio project and its new equipment, in addition to developing the channel’s work systems and updating them to keep pace with the latest developments in television broadcasting technologies.

Technology fairs

Regarding the technology exhibitions held inside and outside the country, Fatima Al-Qaidi stressed the importance of those forums that contribute to familiarizing themselves with the latest technologies and smart systems used in the fields of television broadcasting, and provide an opportunity to discuss technical experts that helps develop developmental plans and alternative systems in the future, indicating her keenness to attend The most important international exhibitions dealing with these advanced technologies.

stimulating environment

On the role of the work environment in the development process, Fatima confirms that the environment has a significant impact, when the staff is one team working in an environment that stimulates creativity, and it is one of the important things in exploding the energies of workers and providing their best. She referred to her personal experience, in which passion was one of the most important factors through which she developed her abilities and developed her skills.