Achievements of the Emirati girl follow in dream, hope, and achievement that knows no bounds, does not limit borders, and transcends the obstacles of the impossible, to be a reality and a pride referred to as eminence.. At Fatima Al Mulla, the ambition to study “biochemical engineering” was not just a dream looming in the distance, but an obsession that transformed it. In fact, where I studied in one of the best engineering colleges at University College London, (the oldest London university was founded on February 11, 1826 and was initially called the University of London) out of the keenness of our wise leadership, which tightens the hand of the ambitious to strengthen their ambitions, and arm themselves with science and knowledge from the most important Universities around the world, and this interest played a major role in crowning Fatima Al Mulla by obtaining the “Pride of the Emirates” award, within the categories of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award.

She is only satisfied with excellence and excellence, and her ambitions embrace the clouds, as she was one of the first in the country in high school, she won second place at the Umm Al Quwain level – Scientific Department, and she obtained a Bachelor of Biotechnology with distinction with honors from the University of Sharjah, a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Biotechnology from the University of Sharjah. The British University of Glasgow, and is currently a PhD researcher in “Biochemical Engineering and Industrial Process Leadership” at University College London (Chemical Engineering is a branch of engineering that uses principles of chemistry, physics, mathematics and biology to use, design and develop chemical or transformational industrial processes in addition to designing various devices such as reactors chemical, refining towers and heat exchangers).

She volunteered in the coronavirus research team with the British Public Health Authority, and works at the Advanced Center for Biochemical Engineering at University College London, which contributed to private research on the “Oxford” vaccine in cooperation with Oxford University and the “AstraZeneca” company, and she is also a researcher in the field of “plasmid vaccine.” Genetic acid”, and founded the Emirati Students Association at University College London, and she is an assistant professor at the university, and she is currently working with a British company in a joint agreement with the university to develop a bioreactor (the bioreactor for carrying out a chemical process that includes living organisms or active substances derived from living organisms). Of a special kind to extract the “plasmid genetic acid” with the least possible damage, and the aim is to make the process safer, faster and less expensive, as it will be the first of its kind to help produce the vaccine not only at the laboratory level, but also at the industrial level.

This scientific achievement is a testament to the excellence of the people of the UAE in various fields, and reflects the great support provided by the government to them to achieve their dreams and ambitions.

achievements

Al Mulla’s record is full of achievements that do not stop in her credit. She aspires to many achievements, including developing the medical and chemical industries sector in the UAE, increasing national production and placing the UAE in the ranks of advanced countries in this field. The success stations in Fatima Al Mulla’s life were recently crowned with receiving an award Distinguished, feeling proud and proud when she was honored with the “Pride of the Emirates” award, which was the fruit of years of knowledge. Who has taken upon himself to represent the UAE and raise its status?” She added: “Our achievements are seen and that we are not alone. The homeland is always with us, even if we are far away. We can, wherever we are inside or outside the country, serve the country, and compete in all fields and fields, with preference and always first.”

Honoring

And about the feelings of joy and honor, she says: “My feelings at the moment of being crowned and honored are indescribable, as I felt that it was a reward for my “parents” who were weighed down by my absence from home for many years in pursuit of knowledge and love to continue my research. The march of excellence, and to be up to the trust that the wise leadership gave me when I was awarded the honorary medal.”

Student Association

Regarding the Emirati Students Association, Al Mulla mentions that it is the first time that an Emirati society has been established at University College London, after she met with a group of Emirati students, and discussed the possibility of establishing an association representing the UAE in the United Kingdom, the aim of which is to contribute to highlighting the values ​​of Emirati society, and to work To involve students in various scientific and recreational courses and events, and to assist non-Emiratis who wish to form social relations or future business links with investors or companies within the country.

To whom did you dedicate the achievement?

Emirati researcher Fatima Mohammed Al Mulla revealed that her family did not know about her winning the “Pride of the Emirates” medal, as she received a call from the administration of the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Government Excellence, hours before she was honored with the best award in her life, and she dedicated this achievement to her parents, who did not stop supporting her. From the beginning until today, all this success is due to their calls for her to always be the first in all stages of her life in the scientific life.

volunteer

Fatima Al Mulla, the Emirati scholarship student at University College London, volunteered to work as a nursing assistant in a hospital in London, in addition to her dedication to work as a volunteer in crisis response, where she spent 113 volunteer hours during her stay in Britain.