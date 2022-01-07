Dubai (Etihad)

Fatima Al-Marbani, employee of the Customer Happiness Center of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in Fujairah, received the Customer Service Medal for her excellence in enhancing the ease and flexibility of providing services to customers and raising their levels of happiness, as part of the Emirates Program for Excellence in Governmental Services. As part of a mini-celebration held at the Ministry’s office in Dubai, to celebrate her efforts and excellence.

Fatima has a career spanning more than 20 years in the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, where she was appointed in the year 2000, and worked for ten years in the Human Resources Department, and in 2010 she moved to the Customer Happiness Department at the Fujairah Boat Registration Center.

Fatima works on a daily basis to receive fishermen dealers and respond to their inquiries, train dealers to register for services on the website, provide all necessary support and clarification for using the site and services, and provide a distinguished experience for customers who are guests of the Fujairah Center to register fishing boats, and work to save and manage data to the fullest. Face.