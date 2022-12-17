The University of Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Science and Technology, awarded a master’s degree to the researcher Fatima Muhammad Al-Khatiri, a scientific guide in the planetarium and exhibitions at the Academy. of selected stellar X-ray sources in the Small Magellanic Cloud.

Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Sharjah and Chairman of the Discussion Committee, Dr. Mashhoor Al-Wardat, confirmed that the program is the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates, as it was approved by the Ministry of Education three years ago, in implementation of the visions of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and aims to build human cadres capable of advancing. Space and astronomy projects adopted by the state within its strategic plan in this field.

During her discussion, Fatima Al-Khatiri presented a spectral classification of several sources of X-rays in the Small Magellanic Cloud, which were selected using the Chandra X-ray Observatory. in different populations for the first time.

She added: “We are carrying out a spectroscopy campaign using the Visible Multi-Object Spectrometer (VIMOS) instrument on the European Southern Observatory’s 8.2-meter Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, and this allows us to identify and characterize the optical facilities of the stellar systems of the Be-ray Binaries group. (Be-XRBs) by scanning selected parts of the Small Magellanic Cloud for X-ray brightness, thus the most complete census of BeXRBs outside our galaxy will be obtained in regions with different star formation histories.As a result, the spectral type of donor stars will be determined alongside along with the mass distribution in these systems in the Small Magellanic Cloud.

Fatima Al-Khateri told “Emirates Today” that obtaining a master’s degree as the first Emirati researcher in the field of science and astronomy is a great pride for her, because this achievement will be positive for the state, adding that “His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi made available the mechanisms of education and the study of disciplines scientifically, which saved us the trouble of traveling abroad, so I waited a long time for this specialization to be opened so that I could study it.

She added that her love for the field of space sciences and astronomy began from a young age, especially since she is a resident of the city of Al Dhaid, saying: “I was drawn to the sight of the stars, and my attachment to this field increased when I started reading about space. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God rest his soul) He had a vision of space when he met the Apollo astronauts, and at that time I thought about how the founding father looked at space in the seventies when we are now in another place in this field, which created in me a love of ambition and learning to give even a little something back to the country.”

And she continued: “I am currently working as a researcher at the Sharjah Academy for Space Science and Technology, and in addition to my career, I aim to complete my scientific career in the field of a doctorate in the same field, which is the specialization of high-energy astrophysics, because it is specialized in the study of stars that emit X-rays.”

And she continued: “The state’s vision is not only embracing space, but its ambitions have now become limitless, which requires the availability of national cadres in order to serve this field. Without science, we will not be able to achieve anything, especially since work is currently underway on the state’s vision 2117 by building a colony on Mars.” Which requires unparalleled effort to achieve what we aspire to.”

The discussion committee consisted of Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Sharjah and Chairman of the Discussion Committee, Dr. Mashhoor Al-Wardat, and the Director of the Department of Space Sciences at the Academy, Dr. Elias Fernini, as an internal discussant, and Dr. Andreas Zizas from the University of Crete and the Institute of Astronomy at the Institute for Research and Technology in Greece as an external discussant, and Dr. Anthony Manousakis, Assistant Professor of Department of Scientific Research and Projects at the Academy, who supervises the thesis.