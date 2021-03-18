Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Fatima Muhammad Sultan Al-Darmaki achieved important successes and assumed various health positions, thanks to the support provided by the “SEHA” company, until she became a family doctor, a consultant with great managerial and leadership experience, and is currently the director of the Al-Ain Health Care Center, the mobile health services sector. External curative services is one of the establishments of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

Dr. Fatima Al-Darmaki joined the medical cadres of “SEHA”, the largest health care network in the United Arab Emirates, since its inception. She worked as a doctor at Al-Ain Hospital, one of the establishments of the “SEHA” company, and gradually worked until she became the director of a number of centers. The health center in Al Ain city, despite its young age, including Al Jahili Center and Naama Center, is currently leading the operations of Al Ain area clinics, and is keen to maintain a high level of medical and administrative readiness in it.

Dr. Fatima has proven her worth and excelled in her work during the Covid-19 pandemic, and she was keen to work with a team spirit and swift decision-making to face the exceptional circumstances that resulted from the pandemic.

“SEHA” allowed her the opportunity to obtain the highest degrees, as she obtained an Executive Master in Health Care Management from Zayed University, and then a Master’s in Public Health and Leadership from Johns Hopkins University, in addition to participating in many medical and administrative training courses, and actively participating in Many medical conferences that hone her skills and increase her clinical and leadership experiences.

Al-Darmaki also obtained the Arab Board in Family Medicine, and then joined the Department of Psychiatry at Al Ain Hospital, where she had the opportunity to develop her skills in this important medical specialty, and she worked on the development of the department and supervised its transfer to the newly built psychiatric ward, and she also led the department To obtain international health accreditation from the Joint International Committee for Accreditation of Health Facilities.

Al-Darmaki was a member of several committees such as education, budgeting, biomedicine, medical education, in addition to her participation in planning and completing the renovation of the medical library, and she worked on reorganizing continuing education, in the fields of continuing medical education and continuing nursing education.

When she moved to work at Tawam, she continued her career and achieved more successes, benefiting from the support of the «Sehha» company, and she worked on implementing the new electronic file for patients, and also helped build the urgent care service in the Tawam dispensary.

Al-Darmaki thanked the rational leadership for its continuous support to the sons and daughters of the Emirates, and for providing them with the opportunity to learn, advance and reach the highest ranks. .

She called for focusing on providing the opportunity for young people to gain experiences from the current generation of health sector workers, and the creation of a strong work team to help integrate different healthcare sectors.

She advised young people to be patient, to set clear plans for their scientific and practical future, and to set a timetable for achieving the set goals.