Huda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

Fatima Al Balushi, a 28-year-old of people of determination, is a distinguished model in giving, and she was keen, along with the various efforts made to confront the emerging virus, Covid 19, to participate, even if a little, to give back to this country.

For the whole month, Fatima was present in the field at the center for providing the Covid 19 vaccine, specifically in the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center, working to receive community members and direct them towards their locations and vaccine delivery rooms, after her participation in the Ras Al Khaimah Volunteer Team.

Fatima told Al-Ittihad: Field volunteer work to support the efforts presented in addressing the Covid-19 virus is a work that stems from the heart in the love of the land of this country dear to everyone’s hearts, which presented many distinctive and exceptional initiatives in managing the pandemic, which dazzled the whole world and made it a station. for sight.

She stressed that she did not prefer to sit at home and look at the efforts made by the various teams concerned in the face of the pandemic, but was keen to have an imprint in this exceptional period that requires the solidarity of all, as she decided to volunteer and community participation next to the front lines of defense to ward off the pandemic and to choose to be in the field. At the vaccination center.

She stated that the volunteer teams that were deployed in various sites, whether designated for examinations or vaccinations, in health centers and hospitals, and others, are clear evidence of the importance of volunteering and the level of societal awareness of those in the UAE, as this aspect has become entrenched in everyone’s minds and its importance. In increasing the strength of societal cohesion between its different sects that participate in multiple nationalities.

Fatima indicated that she was present during the morning and evening shifts at the center, and was working to implement the various tasks required of her with the participation of her colleagues from the volunteer team by receiving community members of different nationalities, citizens and residents, and receiving identity cards.

And she added: And work to guide them to their waiting and seat locations, direct them to the rooms to provide the vaccine, and communicate with the medical teams to complete and complete the work system at the site. Fatima called on everyone to experience volunteer work, which is considered as a response to the beautiful homeland, which has given so much, and continues to amaze us with what it is doing for the sake of its people and its residents, which has transgressed beyond its geographical borders to reach all countries of the world. He stressed that she, along with other members of society, received the vaccine, in order to contribute to the system of work directed in managing the global crisis through immunization and acquiring immunity, so that society becomes safer, and thus maintains the health and safety of all.