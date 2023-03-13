Fatima Aguilar, in a recent broadcast of “Weekly report”, She couldn’t help but start the program quite worried about the situation that her family is now going through due to Cyclone Yaku, which passed through her family’s house in Trujillo. Her colleague and channel partner of hers, Martin Riepl, He was the one who asked the journalist about the state of his relatives when he gave him the pass. She replied that it was not the first time that a natural phenomenon of this type had damaged her home.

“In 2017 and this time, again, the rainstorm passed through my house. On this occasion, as you will understand, there are hands at home, so all this muddy, dirty water finally entered our house, and there we are, wanting to”. The journalist expressed quite affected.