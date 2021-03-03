Fátima Aguilar lost her father Andrés because of the coronavirus this Tuesday, March 2, so she spoke through her official account of Instagram to dedicate an emotional message. In its publication, the weekly report driver He expressed the great love that he still feels for the man who was his guide throughout his life.

“I am the girl who always dances with dad, always. You know how much I love YouYou know that together with mom they are the loves of my life, you know … ”, were the heartfelt words that the Latina journalist shared to say goodbye to her father for the last time.

Along with this message on Instagram, Fátima Aguilar placed a photograph of the memory. The image showed her, as a child, smiling and dancing with her father at a family gathering.

A few days ago, the host of the Weekly Report traveled to Trujillo to take care of her father, because his health had worsened due to the coronavirus.

María Teresa Braschi confirms the death of Fatima Aguilar’s father

This Tuesday, March 2, the journalist María Teresa Braschi confirmed the death of Fátima Aguilar’s father and sent her condolences to her colleague.

“We want to start this program with our deepest condolences for our colleague Fátima Aguilar, who unfortunately has just lost her father, Andrés Aguilar Abanto, after a tough battle against the coronavirus. From here, all your fellow Latina’s want to extend a big hug to both you and your family in the hope that they can find strength and comfort. Today’s program is dedicated to you, Fatima, and your family, “said the communicator at 90 noon.

Fatima Aguilar traveled to Trujillo to accompany her father

After confirming that her father was diagnosed with coronavirus, the driver of the Weekly Report decided to request a license to travel to Trujillo and accompany her father while he struggled with the disease.

Fatima Aguilar He explained the situation through his Twitter account: “Today I am here in a very different context, sitting in a hospital, with the love of my family for my father and with all the faith.”

Host Fátima Aguilar appreciates displays of affection

The Latina presenter confirmed the contagion of her father through social networks and witnessed the help and concern of all users, so she decided to dedicate a message to them on her Twitter account.

“In the midst of everything that is happening, it is wonderful to see so many good and faith-filled people who have expressed their solidarity, their support and give us encouragement, affection, understanding and many good things. Our gratitude is eternal with each one of them “, wrote Fatima Aguilar.

