The driver of Latina Fatima Aguilar He referred to negligence that caused the death of his father, who died after contracting COVID-19 2 years ago.

March 2 marked the two years since the death of the father of Fatima Aguilarthus, the journalist He remembered this date with nostalgia and made a video on social networks to talk, for the first time, about this fact. The driver of Latina denounced that her parent died with a bad diagnosis. As is known, the man had been infected with the coronavirus and was unable to defeat the disease.

Therefore, he advised all his followers to keep abreast of the health of their parents and to follow up when they are undergoing medical treatment, since he does not want other families to experience such a painful experience due to negligence.

What career did Fátima Aguilar study?

In a recent interview with Trome, the presenter ruled out having studied a career linked to the world of communications.

“Have you always wanted to be a journalist?“, they consulted her. To which she replied —to the surprise of her audience—: “This question always allows me to tell something that some do not know: I studied Law, I am a lawyer, so I came to journalism because I insisted on working on what really It captivates me. And I am very happy and grateful for it. I am a lawyer by profession and a journalist by vocation.