Fatima Aguilar and Alicia Retto are the hosts of Latina's morning newscast, both present different news about what is happening in our country. However, in the edition of this Thursday, December 21, the journalists left the current issues for a moment and starred in a tender scene. Fátima gave a present to her co-worker in front of the cameras.

What did Fátima Aguilar give to Alicia Retto?

In the middle of the live program, Fátima Aguilar took a few seconds to dedicate a few words to her partner Alicia Retto, to whom he gave a gift, a few days before Christmas. The journalist gave a pot of flowers to her colleague, who was moved by her gesture.

“Just four days until Christmas. And as is customary in many jobs and groups of friends, I also want to take advantage of this moment to bring Christmas forward a little. I have brought you this present, Alicia, which are beautiful white orchids that represent the purity of the heart, but also peace and harmony, which is what I wish for you and your life.”Aguilar said.

What did Alicia Retto say after Fátima Aguilar's detail?

After receiving the unexpected Christmas present from his driving partner, the well-known journalist Alicia Retto She was very excited by the meaning of the gift that was given to her and expressed some words of gratitude, which generated tenderness among those present on the set: “Thank you very much. And why are you giving me the gift in advance. How nice, you are always so nice with your details.”



