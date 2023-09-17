Fátima Aguilar, Santi Lesmes and Milene Vásquez They are the new convicts tonight, for not preparing the dishes as the demanding juries of ‘The Great Chef’ expected. Leslie Stewart and ‘Crazy Wagner’ They managed to save themselves and will have the difficult task of proving to Giacomo Bocchio, Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli who are deserving of being the winner of ‘The great chef’ 3rd season. Therefore, they will give their all to stay within the competition.

On the other hand, ‘Mad Wagner’ and Santi Lesmes They were winners of the first benefit by captivating with their preparations. Leslie Stewart She became the best of the night, a fact that surprised the jury itself, who saw how the model grew with each of her preparations. Unfortunately, they did not suffer the same fate. Fátima Aguilar, Santi Lesmes and Milene Vásquez. One of them could say goodbye to the competition.

