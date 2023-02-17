Thanks to his performance, Fatima Aguilar is now a recognized figure of Latin TV, but his professional destiny was going to be another. She knows what the history of the driver is in the world of journalism and what career she really studied.

Through the years, Fatima Aguilar She became one of the most recognized hosts on Latina Televisión, thanks to her charisma and constant dedication. A few weeks ago, the communicator was called to be one of the faces in the “Latina news: morning edition” space, a program in which Alicia Retto is also a leading figure. Both entered as a replacement for journalists Pedro Tenorio and Lorena Álvarez. The press woman has made headlines in the media after starring in a romantic scene on Valentine’s Day. As seen live, her partner was present on the Latina set and, LIVE, presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

This was the romantic surprise for Fátima Aguilar on Valentine’s Day

It all happened when Fátima Aguilar, accompanied by her driving partner, Alicia Retto, was reporting on local events on the news. Suddenly, behind her back, her partners appeared to surprise them with a romantic gift for Valentine’s Day.

Upon their entry, the couples of the channel’s figures dedicated warm words to them and emphasized how difficult it was for them to appear on screens, since they made an effort by not being public figures.

What career did Fátima Aguilar study?

As a result, many viewers have been curious to learn more about the life of the television figure. There are those who think that, due to her agile speech, ease to speak and perform in front of cameras, Fátima Aguilar is a journalist by profession, but the truth is that she is not. In fact, in a recent interview with Trome, the presenter ruled out having studied a career linked to the world of communications.

“Have you always wanted to be a journalist?“, they asked her. To which she replied —to the surprise of her audience—: “This question always allows me to tell something that some do not know: I studied law, I’m a lawyer, so I came to journalism because I insisted on working on what I’m really passionate about. And I am very happy and grateful for it. I am a lawyer by profession and a journalist by vocation.

Fátima Aguilar stands out in the conduction of the Latina newscast.

How did Fátima Aguilar get to driving?

Although her professional career is law, Fátima Aguilar has found her passion and purpose in journalism. In fact, her story of how she came to work in a television medium began when she was still studying Law.

“While I was studying at the university, I searched, tried and found the possibility of working in the press, so I would go to class and then run to the channel where I was driving., and vice versa; Then the practices were added, so I ran at all times, “he said.

Fátima Aguilar hopes to win the hearts and respect of the public. Photo: Instagram

Fatima Aguilar reveals that she went through a crisis with her partner

During the visit that her partners made to the set, Fátima Aguilar recounted that their relationship had faced a strong crisis, but the love between her and her boyfriend managed to overcome it: “Since he asked me (for my hand) many things have happened… the pandemic, our parents too… In fact, some things happened too, you know about our parents, complicated situations, but love is strong”.

Fátima Aguilar proud to host the newscast in Latina

The first time that Fátima Aguilar was seen on the screens at the national level was in 2020. The figure of Latina was very excited to enter the aforementioned channel: “This is a much bigger challenge and what I like is that Latina has this sense of social responsibility so marked. Wanting to reach Peruvian families not only with content that generates ratings, but also helps us to be better off in times like these, in an economic, political and health crisis.”

Fatima Aguilar is sorry to see that there are bad people. Photo: Latina Capture

Fátima Aguilar hopes to contribute to Peruvian journalism

During an interview with La República, Fátima Aguilar told what her goals are after signing her first contract with Latina TV: “There is something important that people who come from other cities can give, is the look of what here, in Lima, is called the provincial. It seems fundamental to me. Sometimes, when we are in the capital and we give the news, at times, everything can be seen from the perspective of the Lima “.

Fátima Aguilar, host of the Sunday program Weekly Report. Photo: Latina Capture

Where did Fátima Aguilar work before joining Latina?

The host of “Latina news: morning”, Fatima Aguilar, before arriving at the San Felipe channel, he was practicing journalism in the Exitosa medium, on its radio and TV platforms. On his Instagram account, he posted his farewell to said company to take on a new challenge in Latina.

Fatima Aguilar said goodbye to Exitosa. Photo: Instagram capture

Fatima Aguilar rules out entering politics

As is known, some journalists have dabbled in politics. Such is the case of Sigrid Bazán. However, Fátima Aguilar rules out this possibility in her professional career: “I don’t see myself in politics, it’s not my interest, it’s not an aspiration. I would like to be on the other side, ask. But in reality, all people are political beings, We must improve and get involved for our country.”

Fátima Aguilar’s vocation is to be a journalist. Photo: composition LR/ @fatimaguilar/Instagram

Will Fatima Aguilar get married soon?

On February 16, the presenter Fatima Aguilar He made it known in style in “Latina matinal” that he was engaged to his boyfriend and will marry soon. The host’s revelation came after “Checho” Ibarra commented on the detail that his partner gave him live on Valentine’s Day. “Her boyfriend of hers? Isn’t he in love with her?” Asked the former athlete. Fatima immediately clarified: “No, he is my boyfriend,” while she showed a ring on her hand. For this reason, her partner Alicia Retto said: “The wedding is coming.”